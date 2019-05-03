Frank Zappa's on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale today

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. The legendary Frank Zappa graces the front cover. It's 40 years since he released both Sheik Yerbouti and Joe's Garage, two of his seminal works. We talk to Adrian Belew and Terry Bozzio who worked with Frank on those records to get a fascinating insight into Zappa's work. Plus, with the Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa hologram tour arriving in the UK this month, we talk to Dweezil and Ahmet Zappa about the new tour and just what we can expect.

Also in Prog 98...

Jon Anderson - the former Yes singer discusses his star-studded new solo album 1000 Hands.

Jordan Rudess - the Dream Theater keyboard player discusses his career in The Prog Interview.

Big Big Train - the award-winning British prog band are back with brand new album Grand Tour.

Lonely Robot - John Mitchell reaches the conclusion of his space trilogy with Under Stars.

Banco del Mutuo Soccorso - the Italian prog legends release their first new studio album for a quarter of a century.

Mostly Autumn - the British prog rockers create a wonderful new album from the memory of a former bandmate.

Gong - Back with their second post-Daevid Allen album, The Universe Also Collapses.

Queensryche - The prog metal pioneers hit form with new album The Verdict.

Louise Lemon - the Swedish singer explains the ideas behind her death gospel sound.

Giancarlo Erra - The Nosound man opts for a minimalist classical sound on his debut solo effort.

Rainburn - Introducing the latest prog metal wonders from India.

Tal Wilkenfeld - she's worked with Jeff Beck, Prince and Herbie Hancock. Now the bass wonder has recorded her first vocal solo album.

Scott Walker - a tribute to the late 60s superstar turned avant-garde explorer.

Joey Frevola - the Kyros guitarist opens up about his prog world.

Plus live and album reviews from Daniel Tomkins, Bjorn Riis, Be-Bop Deluxe, Roy Harper, Popol Vuh, Prognosis Festival, Dream Theater, Crippled Black Phoenix, Haken, Roadburn and more...

And music from Panzerpappa, GRICE, Sermon, Lazrtuth and more on the free CD.

