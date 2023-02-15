Frank Turner's song I Still Believe has popped up on the new Ted Lasso trailer and now we can't wait for season 3

Fans of Apple TV's sports drama Ted Lasso and Frank Turner may have noticed a familiar song when a short trailer for their upcoming third season was posted on February 14.

Turner's ninth single I Still Believe soundtracks the AFC Richmond players and staff creating their own take on their manager Ted's inspirational 'BELIEVE' banners for their dressing room.

The song, taken from his 2011 album England Keep My Bones, was performed the following year at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony in London.

"Well folks, it’s finally here - something I’ve known about for ages but have been under strict instructions to keep under wraps," says Turner. "The trailer for the forthcoming third (and final?) season of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso features a song you might recognise.

"Seriously, I was a huge fan of the show anyway, and was totally blown away by them asking to use the tune," he adds. "It’s a great honour, and if I do say so myself, it makes perfect sense. Now we just have to wait for the season to air!"

Season 3 of Ted Lasso premieres March 15 on Apple TV+, but you check out this taster below.

Frank is currently working on his follow-up to 2002's FTHC and is gearing up for a tour of New Zealand, Australia and North America in the spring.

Catch him at the following dates:

Feb 25: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 23: Christchurch Town Hall, New Zealand *

Mar 25: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand *

Mar 27: Wellington Michael Fowler Centre, New Zealand *

Mar 30: Adelaide Hindley Street Music Hall, Australia *

Mar 31: Darwin Railway Club, Australia

Apr 02: Hobart Altar, Australia

Apr 04: Melbourne Palais Theatre, Australia *

Apr 06: Melbourne Hamer Hall, Australia *

Apr 08: Byron Bay Bluesfest, Australia

Apr 09: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia *

Apr 10: Newcastle Hamilton Station, Australia

Apr 11: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia *

* supporting Counting Crows

Frank Turner and The Interrupters co-headline tour



Apr 25: Edmonton Midway Music Hall, ALB *

Apr 26: Calgary MacEwan Hall, ALB *

Apr 27: Missoula The Wilma, MT *

Apr 29: Minneapolis Fillmore, MN *

Apr 30: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

May 01: Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre, PA *

May 02: Rochester Montage Music Hall, NY

May 03: Toronto History, ON *

May 05: Montreal Olympia de Montréal, QUE *

May 06: Hampton Beach Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH *

May 07: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA *

May 09: Harrisburg XL Live, PA

May 10: Wallingford The Dome at Oakdale, CT *

May 12: NYC The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY *

May 13: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ *

May 14: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA *

May 16: Norfolk NorVA, VA *

May 17: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD *

May 19: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH *

May 20: St. Louis The Pageant, MO *

May 21: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO *

May 23: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT *



* co-headline with The Interrupters, with support from Chuck Ragan, Bedouin Soundclash and Laura Jane Grace at selected dates