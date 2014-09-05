Frank Iero drops bloody promo

Frank Iero has dropped a video for the track Joyriding from his debut album.

Under the name FrnkIero And The Cellebration, the former My Chemical Romance man released a stream of the song prior to the launch of Stomachaches, which came out last week.

Now he’s launched a blood-splattered video to promote his debut solo outing, the second track taken from the record following the release of Weighted last month.

The guitarist said he decided on the album name after experiencing “painful digestive issues” and revealed he played every instrument on Stomachaches with the exception of drums, which were handled by ex-MCR sticksman Jarrod Alexander.

FrnkIero And The Cellebration are currently on tour across North America.