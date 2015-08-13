Fozzy, Obituary members form Blood Divisions

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho, Obituary bassist Terry Butler and Nasty Savage guitarist Dave Austin are among the artists featuring in new supergroup Blood Divisions.

They’ll release their self-titled digital covers EP on August 28 via Metal Blade Records, with a portion of the proceeds going towards the Rock & Rescue charity.

Jericho says: “Blood Divisions is an all-star collection of some of the most talented musicians to ever come from the legendary southern Florida metal scene.

“I’m so honoured and proud to be a part of the project and very excited with the results. Trust me, it’s going to tear all of your fuckin’ heads off, in the best possible way.”

Blood Divisions musicians

Chris Jericho – vocals (Fozzy) Dave Austin – guitar (Nasty Savage) Ralph Santola – guitar (Death, Obituary, Testament, Iced Earth) Bill Owen – guitar (Purgatory) John Mahoney – guitar (Fester) Ben Meyer – guitar (Nasty Savage, Low Brow, Gardy Loo) Terry Butler – bass (Obituary, Death, Denial Fiend, Massacre) Greg Gall – drums (Six Feet Under)

Blood Divisions tracklist

01. The Morgue (Nasty Savage cover) 02. Top of the Bill (Scorpions cover)