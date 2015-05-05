Foxrox festival pulled due to poor ticket sales

A festival which was due to be headlined by Amplifier and Winter In Eden has been cancelled due to poor ticket sales.

Foxrox was due to take place at The Musician in Leicester on the weekend of July 3-4. But organiser Danny Mayo says it will no longer go ahead.

He says: “Sorry to be the bringer of bad news, but due to advance ticket sales, I’ve had to cancel Foxrox. As many of you can understand as a promoter I cannot make these events happen without your support, but Foxrox has been pushed and flyers have been given out, but as there’s been no sales since February, I have no option.”

Also due to appear at the event were HeKz, Karmamoi, hAND, Cloud Atlas, Halo Tora and Phase. Organisers will contact people who bought tickets and arrange for a full refund.