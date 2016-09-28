Former Quartz frontman Mike ‘Taffy’ Taylor dies

Former Quartz singer Mike ‘Taffy’ Taylor has died, the band have confirmed.

The NWOBHM outfit announced the news on their Facebook page, although no cause of death has so far been mentioned.

The band say in a statement: “It is with heavy hearts, much sadness, sorrow and regret that we announce the passing of our very dear friend and original founder band member Mike ‘Taffy’ Taylor.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies and condolences go out to his family and to all who were lucky enough to have met and known him.”

Taylor co-founded Bandy Legs in 1973 with guitarist Mick Hopkins, bassist Derek Arnolda and drummer Malcolm Cope, but changed their name to Quartz ahead of the release of their self-titled debut album in 1977. The album was produced by Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and featured a contribution from Queen’s Brian May on guitar.

Taylor left the UK outfit in 1981 to concentrate on Taffy Taylor’s Big Roll Band, with Quartz eventually splitting in 1983. They reformed in 2011 with Geoff Nicholls, Mike Hopkins, Derek Arnold, Malcolm Cope and David Garner.

Quartz will release their latest album Fear No Evil on October 28 via High Roller Records.