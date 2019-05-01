Former Purson vocalist Rosalie Cunningham details debut solo album

Former Purson vocalist Rosalie Cunningham has revealed further details about her debut solo album.

Purson confirmed their split in April 2017 after months of speculation surrounding their future, with Cunningham saying at the time they the project had “gone as far as it could go.”

That was followed last year by a Pledge campaign for a new record – and the self-titled album will be released on July 26 on CD, vinyl and on streaming platforms through Esoteric and Cherry Red Records.

Purson’s “psychedelic roots” will still be in place on the record, with Cream, Deep Purple and Jethro Tull influencing its direction – and it'll feature plenty of “fuzzy guitars and Wurlitzer organs.”

Cunningham says: “The approach I started with was very modern, at a high-end digital studio. I soon realised it wasn’t for me and went right back to basics.

“I took it home, stripped it right down, experimenting with tape machine tricks, running mics down corridors and using radio broadcasting mics to get the guitar sound.

“After that I went to Gizzard, an analogue studio I’ve worked in before, for the final mix – all of which was done live. Being able to take time over arrangements without pressure meant that everything felt right, without being contrived.”

As previously reported, Cunningham will head out on tour in support of the album throughout July and August.

Find further details below.

Rosalie Cunningham: Rosalie Cunningham

1. Ride On My Bike

2. Fuck Love

3. House Of The Glass Red

4. Dethroning Of The Party Queen

5. Nobody Hears

6. Riddles And Games

7. Butterflies

8. A Yarn From The Wheel

Rosalie Cunningham 2019 UK tour

Jul 23: Southend Railway Hotel

Jul 24: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Jul 25: Leicester The Musician

Jul 26: York The Fulford Arms

Jul 27: Manchester Night People

Jul 30: Stoke-On-Trent Eleven

Aug 01: Bristol The Fleece

Aug 02: Winchester The Railway Inn

Aug 03: London The Lexington