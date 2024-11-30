Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dead at 44

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has died at the age of 44.

No cause of death has been confirmed as yet by the local medical examiner.

Bryar's body was discovered badly decomposed on Tuesday, November 26, at his home in Tennessee, according to law enforcement sources speaking to TMZ.

Officers said Bryar was last seen alive on November 4 and that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Bryar joined My Chemical Romance in 2004, replacing Matt Pelissier soon after the release of the band's second album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

He was MCR's drummer until March, 2010, when the band announced in a statement: "As of 4 weeks ago, My Chemical Romance and Bob Bryar parted ways. This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours and expect you all to do the same."

During his time with the band, Bryar appeared on their albums The Black Parade and Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. He also appeared on a number of tracks on the compilation album Conventional Weapons.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In 2015, five years after his departire from My Chemical Romance, Bryar admitted he had been suicidal following the split.

He said at the time: "It’s been about five years since I was kicked out of My Chem. I became the most depressed, angry, suicidal person ever.

"I have been wanting to try and play again. Let’s do this before I jump off a bridge. Last try for me."