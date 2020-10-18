Former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell dead at 74

Gordon Haskell, who played bass and sang for King Crimson in the early 70s has died, aged 74, according to his official Facebook page.

In a post from earlier today it states: "It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gordon, a great musician and a wonderful person who will be sadly missed by so many."

Haskell, who had featured in school friend Robert Fripp's pre-King Cirmson band League Of Gentlemen, as well as psychedelic pop band Fleur de Lys (during which time he shared a London flat with Jimi Hendrix) sang Cadence And Cascade on 1970's In The Wake Of Poseidon, and sang and played bass on the follow-up, Lizard (also 1970).

He left the band in acrimonious circumstances in September 1970. Sid Smith's book In The Court Of King Crimson refers to ill-feeling over status and royalties, and Robert Fripp comments of Haskell's preference for Motown over King Crimson's own progressive rock sound, "Gordon was out of place in Crimson, and has suffered distress for nearly 30 years as a result of his (relatively minor) involvement."

King Crimson's official Facebook page commented: "Gordon Haskell's Facebook page is reporting that Gordon has died. His time in KC wasn't a particularly happy part of his long career but his work on In The Wake Of Poseidon and in particular, Lizard is much admired in the Crimson community."

Haskell released It Is And It Isn't in 1971 on Atlantic Records which featured a guest appearance from future King Crimson bassist John Wetton and later almost joined folk proggers Stackridge. After struggling as a solo artist for a number fo years Haskell's How Wonderful You Are from 2001's Look Out album reached No. 2 in the UK charts (denied the Christmas Number One slot by Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman's cover of Somethin' Stupid). The success lead to a major deal with EastWest Records, for whom he released the Harry's Bar album in 2002. Haskell released The Cat Who's Got The Cream earlier this year.