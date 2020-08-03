Former Enochian Theory members resurface as Victor's Rampage

Former members of UK prog metallers Enochian Theory Shaun Rayment and Sam Street have formed a brand new outfit, Victor's Rampage and will release their debut mini-album Infinite Elbow on October 16. You can listen to a stream of the track Playground 249 below.

“We want people to focus only on the music we create, too much attention continues to be placed on image and personality, therefore we have decided to distort our identities for all public appearances associated with this project," the band state.

Enochian Theory went on hiatus following a tour for 2013's Life... And All It Entails which had been released On Mascot Records (as was 2009 predecessor Evolution: Creatio Ex Nihilio), eventually disbanding in 2018.

Former singer and guitarist Ben Harries-Hayes has recently resurfaced with his Oceanica project. Now drummer Street and bassist Rayment are ready to releaser their own new music, which they began working on in 2018.

“From the outset it was agreed that we approach everything with an open mind, allowing things to develop naturally, with the freedom to explore our own artistic styles together," they say. "The most important thing for us was to rekindle our passion for creating music, whilst producing something we both connect with.

“With the sound of the production we wanted to capture the warmth, smoothness and dynamics of some of the big records made in the late 80’s and 90’s, but with the clarity of music made today. We used a lot of old techniques but in a modern way”.

Infinite Elbow is due for release on 16th October 2020. Available on all Digital platforms, plus limited CD and Vinyl editions directly from the bands store.

Pre-order Infinite Elbow.