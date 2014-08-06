Foreigner boxset features first seven records

A box set featuring Foreigner's first seven albums is to be released in October.

The Complete Atlantic Studio Albums 1977-1991 will be available on Monday, October 13 and includes all the albums from the original classic run with Mick Jones and Lou Gramm — along with the band’s final Atlantic album featuring Johnny Edwards on vocals.

The 7CD set consists of Foreigner, Double Vision, Head Games, 4, Agent Provocateur, Inside Information and Unusual Heat, along with all the bonus tracks included on the 2002 remasters.

Guitarist Mick Jones leads the current version of Foreigner, which has been on tour this summer with Styx and Don Felder.

Lou Gramm said last month he plans to work with Jones on the pair’s respective solo albums.