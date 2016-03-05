Foreigner 40th is last chance for reunion, says Lou Gramm

Former Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm believes the band’s 40th anniversary next year is their last chance to stage a reunion.

He settled his differences with mainman Mick Jones in time for the pair to perform together at their Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction in 2013.

At the time, the singer said he “would be open-minded” about a reunion, although both emphasised there were no plans to that effect.

Now Gramm tells ABC News: “I think it would be terrific. It wouldn’t have to be any kind of commitment or anything – just to honour that anniversary.

“I talk to Mick periodically. I haven’t heard anything about any kind of reunion show. Maybe he’ll celebrate that 40th anniversary with his own band, in his own way. If so, I’ll honour it with my band too.”

He adds: “If we don’t do anything to mark it, then we never will.”

Jones formed Foreigner in 1976 alongside Gramm, Ian McDonald, Al Greenwood, Ed Gagliardi and Dennis Elliott, and released their self-titled debut album in 1977. Bassist Gagliardi died in 2015. The current lineup – who tour in June – features Kelly Hansen, Jeff Pilson, Thom Gimbel ad Michael Bluestein, with Bruce Watson filling in for Jones as he deals with health issues.

