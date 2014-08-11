Foos go the distance on Sonic Highways

Foo Fighters have announced release details and tracklist for their new album titled Sonic Highways.

The Foos, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, recorded the album in 8 cities across the US and it’s their 8th studio outing.

Along with standard CD and digital releases, there’s a vinyl edition which features nine different covers: the standard artwork plus one for each of the cities the band recorded the album in: Austin, Chicago, LA, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Seattle and Washington DC.

These are only available direct from the official website and can be pre-ordered, along with bundle packs and t-shirts

Speaking about Sonic Highways, Grohl says: “This album is instantly recognisable as a Foo Fighters record, but there’s something deeper and more musical to it. I think these cities and these people influenced us to stretch out and explore new territory without losing our sound.”

To mark the announcement, the band released a 14-second clip which shows Grohl getting a tattoo with the words “In the end, we all come from what’s come before” and arrives on the back of an 8-second teaser which was released on Friday.

Sonic Highways will be released worldwide on November 10.

Sonic Highways tracklist