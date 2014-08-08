Foos offer 8 seconds of 8th album

The Foo Fighters have launched an eight-second teaser clip from their upcoming eighth album, featuring mainman Dave Grohl screaming the words "All rise."

It’s a hint at just how intense the band’s latest work could be – and they’ll offer more details in a “major” announcement on Monday.

Grohl previously revealed they recorded each of the record’s tracks in a different studio, and they made a documentary episode about each session. It’s due for broadcast in November, around the time of the record’s release.

Yesterday a preview of what’s thought to be the album cover was leaked via Reddit, featuring the figure 8 and a composite image of the cities the band visited while they worked.

The Foos return to the UK to headline the Invictus Games closing ceremony next month – but more tour dates are expected.