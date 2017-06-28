Foo Fighters to play London’s O2 in September

Foo Fighters have announced that they’ll play a special show at London’s O2 on September 19.

Dave Grohl and co, who headlined last weekend’s Glastonbury with a blistering set and recently announced their new album Concrete And Gold, will perform at the venue to celebrate the O2’s 10th birthday.

The announcement was made by Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins in a short video.

O2 Priority customers can get tickets from 12pm today (June 28) with general on-sale tickets available from 4pm from Axs.com.

Last week, Grohl revealed that Concrete And Gold would feature a guest appearance from “the biggest pop star in the world” and added: “I think it’s going to take a lot of people by surprise.

“Every band says it’s the best record they’ve ever made, but it’s definitely the hugest thing we’ve ever done.

“For six months, I’ve been trying to keep this a secret and I can’t wait for people to hear it because this is the first record I’ve ever been this proud to play for people.”

The Foos are currently on tour across Europe. Find a list of their remaining live dates below.

Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold tracklist

T-Shirt Run Make It Right The Sky Is A Neighborhood La Dee Da Dirty Water Arrows Happy Ever After (Zero Hour) Sunday Rain The Line Concrete And Gold

Jun 29: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 03: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Jul 06: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Alges NOS Alive, Portugal

Aug 19: Osaka Maishima Sports Island, Japan

Sep 10: Berlin Lollapalooza, Germany

Sep 19: London The O2, UK

Watch Dave Grohl’s daughter Harper make Foo Fighters debut