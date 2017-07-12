Foo Fighters debut new song Arrows

Foo Fighters have debuted another track from their upcoming album Concrete And Gold.

During their set at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, on Monday evening, they played Arrows from the record which follows live performances of Dirty Water on their current tour.

The set at the historical site was filmed for the Landmarks Live In Concert TV series which is hosted by Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. It’ll be broadcast at a later date. Proceeds from ticket sales for the show will go to a local charity.

Concrete And Gold will be released on September 14 via Columbia Records, with vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl recently revealing that the title track features a guest appearance from Shawn Stockman from R&B vocal group Boyz II Men.

When asked about the weirdest moment of making the follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways, the vocalist and guitarist told the BBC: “The guy from Boyz II Men walking through the parking lot and me saying ‘Oh, dude, would you sing on our record?’

“And he does – on the heaviest song on the entire record. It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd. It’s the last song on the record with the guy from Boyz II Men – his name is Shawn. He built a choir. It’s like 40 vocals stacked. It’s insane.”

Concrete And Gold is currently available for pre-order via Amazon and iTunes.

Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold tracklist

T-Shirt Run Make It Right The Sky Is A Neighborhood La Dee Da Dirty Water Arrows Happy Ever After (Zero Hour) Sunday Rain The Line Concrete And Gold

