Foo Fighters announce their first European shows since Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighters have shared details of what will be their first European shows since the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins.

Dave Grohl's band revealed in December that they would continue as a band, ahead of announcing various US festival headlining appearances, including slots at Sonic Temple (May 25-28), Boston Calling (May 26-28), Bonnaroo (June 15-18) and the Harley-Davison Homecoming (July 15), celebrating the iconic motorcycle company’s 120th birthday.

Now the group have announced that they'll be coming to Europe too this summer.

The Foos will play Rock am Ring festival on June 2, and play its sister event Rock im Park on June 4. The LA band join Kings Of Leon and Die Toten Hosen as headliners at both festivals: they'll be sharing a stage with Rise Against, Limp Bizkit, Yungblud and more.

Germany - we'll see you Friday, June 2nd at @rockamring and Sunday, June 4th at @rockimpark_com ! Tickets are on sale now.https://t.co/UDcjJqVoChhttps://t.co/rHwaoj3rU0 pic.twitter.com/SwGUn0DfR9January 25, 2023 See more

In December, Foo Fighters closed out an emotional year with a message to fans describing 2022 as "the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known", but promising to be back in action "soon."

Dave Grohl's band cancelled all touring plans following the March 25 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins: announcing the news on social media, their statement concluded, "let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we made together."

The group's surviving members reunited on stage in September, playing tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles in Hawkins' memory: the shows featured a host of rock superstars guesting with the band, with Hawkins' son Shane joining the LA group on drums for a performance of My Hero.

While the band's December 31 social media post makes no mention of who will play drums with the group going forward, it states that Foo Fighters will see fans "soon", while acknowledging "without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band."

The statement in full reads:

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years out fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park made the news yesterday when festival organisers revealed that they had removed Pantera from the line-up after consultation with other artists and festival patrons.