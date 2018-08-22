Foo Fighters announce Cal Jam pop-up experience

Foo Fighters have announced a pop-up experience to tie in with their upcoming Cal Jam festival.

The weekend of music will take place on October 5 and 6 at San Bernardino’s Glen Helen Regional Park, with artists including the Foos, Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, Garbage and Greta Van Fleet all confirmed.

But before the festival takes place, Foo Fighters will hold a special event this Saturday (August 26) at the Hollywood Palladium, giving fans exclusive merch deals, photo opportunities and more.

There will be live sets by Chevy Metal And The Holy Shits, plus a chance to get a photograph on Dave Grohl’s famous throne that he used onstage after breaking his leg onstage in 2015.

The pop-up event will run between 3pm-7pm with tickets now available through Ticketmaster.

The original California Jam was held in 1974 and 1978, attracting bands including Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Aerosmith, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Heart and Foreigner, with the Foos resurrecting the festival in 2017.

Earlier this month, vocalist and guitarist Grohl released his two-part mini-documentary Play which featured his epic new 23-minute solo track.