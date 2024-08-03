Fontaines D.C. announce biggest ever UK headline show, with Amyl & The Sniffers and Kneecap in support

Dublin post-punks Fontaines D.C. are to headline a huge outdoor show in north London's Finsbury Park next summer.

The quintet's show at the 45,000-capacity park will take place on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Australian punks Amyl & The Sniffers and West Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap will support, with more names to be added to the bill in due course.

Tickets will go on general sale on August 9, at 10am, with various pre-sales earlier in the week. Full details here. Tickets for the Irish band's November/December UK and Ireland arena tour are available at the same location.

Fontaines D.C. will release their fourth album, Romance, on August 23. It will be the group's first record for XL Recordings, following three acclaimed albums on Partisan. Two singles, Starburster and Favourite, have been already released from the album.

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster (Later... with Jools Holland)

In other Irish music news, Kneecap's award-winning self-titled semi-fictionalised biopic has been selected as Ireland's entry for Best International Feature at the Oscars. The Irish Film & Television Academy announced the news on social media yesterday, August 2, prompting the band to joke "c*nts are easily pleased 😂".



“Based on the origin story of the riotous and ground-breaking Irish-language rap trio Kneecap, the film stars the band’s Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí in their acting debuts,” an official synopsis for the film reads. “Set in West Belfast in 2019, it chronicles how fate brings the trio together and how they then go on to ‘change the sound of Irish music forever’.”

Talking with Louder, the Irish trio admit that they were more than a little bit sceptical when first approached by writer/director Rich Peppiatt with the idea of doing a film - "The English have a reputation for exploiting the Irish" DJ Próvaí semi-joked - but ultimately Peppiatt's persistence, openness and enthusiasm for the project convinced that band that his intentions were sincere.

"We were obviously protective because if the movie was shite, we still have to be the band Kneecap," says Móglaí Bap, "whereas everyone else who was involved would walk away to their next project. We were conscious that if it's shit, we'd be kinda fucked."



Kneecap won the best Irish film award at the Galway Film Fleadh last month, and also took home the inaugural audience and Irish language film awards. The film also won the Audience award at the Sundance film festival in January.



The film was released in the US yesterday, and will be released in Ireland on August 8. The UK release follows on August 23.

