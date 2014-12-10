Fogerty's lashback over CCR lawsuit

John Fogerty has lashed back at his former Creedence Clearwater Revival bandmates over the lawsuit they’ve launched against him.

Doug ‘Cosmo’ Clifford, Stu Cook and the widow of Tom Fogerty have asked for a jury hearing and unspecified damages. They claim that Fogerty’s current tour, which sees him performing tracks from CCR’s three 1969 albums, causes confusion in the marketplace over whether his surviving former colleagues are involved.

Now Fogerty says: “No lawyers, lawsuits or angry ex-band members will stop me ever again from singing my songs. I am going to continue to tour, and play all my songs every single night I am our on the road.”

Addressing the confusion issue, he insists: “The people who come to my shows know they will hear me sing and play.” He adds: “I am at a wonderful place in my life, playing the music I love and wrote, and having my son Shane joining alongside of me. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

Fogerty is thought to be preparing a lawsuit alleging the rest of the band owe him royalties from recent tours as Creedence Clearwater Revisited.