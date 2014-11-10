Fleetwood Mac set for 7 UK, Ireland dates in 2015

Fleetwood Mac have confirmed seven UK and Ireland dates as part of their 2015 touring schedule.

The band bring their On With The Show tour to Europe in May and June next year, starting with two dates at London’s O2 Arena.

Christine McVie rejoined the group last year and she will be part of the full line-up for next year’s dates too. In a statement, the band say: “As far as we’re concerned, she’s never really left. We are overjoyed to have Christine back on stage with us.”

Meanwhile, Mick Fleetwood says the band will not be playing at next year’s Glastonbury festival.

They are among the bookies’ favourites to headline Worthy Farm in 2015, but the drummer has dismissed any chance of it happening – although he didn’t rule it out for future years, saying “Never say never.”

Fleetwood tells Radio 2: “One of the things that I’d like to clear up is that we’re not playing Glastonbury. A lot of folks think that we are, so loud and clear – We love Glastonbury and all the surrounding history of such a lovely festival but we’re not playing it.

“No bad faith for Glastonbury because I just don’t want people thinking it’s us.”

Tickets for the 2015 European dates will be available from LiveNation from Friday, November 14.

May 27: The O2 London

May 28: The O2 London

Jun 08: Genting Arena Birmingham

Jun 12: Manchester Arena

Jun 16: SSE Hydro Glasgow

Jun 20: 3Arena Dublin

Jun 30: First Direct Arena Leeds