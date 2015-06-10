Fleetwood Mac, Robert Plant postpone shows

Fleetwood Mac and Robert Plant have both been forced to postpone shows this week as a result of illnesses.

Mac were unable to appear at Birmingham’s Genting Arena last night on their On With The Show tour, although they didn’t specify which member of the band was unwell.

A statement says: “We are very sorry to announce that due to illness the concert has been re-scheduled for Tuesday July 7. All tickets remain valid for the re-scheduled performance. For refunds please visit your point of purchase.”

Meanwhile, Plant failed to deliver a planned performance at the Meadow Brook Music Festival in Detroit after being diagnosed with laryngitis. It follows a no-show in Toronto earlier this week.

He said: “I’m really disappointed as I’ve only missed one gig in 15 years – and now here’s two in a row. It’s heartbreaking. I’m furious, frustrated and silent.”

Jun 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 14: Isle Of Wight festival, UK

Jun 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 17: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 20: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 22: London O2, UK

Jun 24: London O2, UK

Jun 26: London O2, UK

Jun 27: London O2, UK

Jun 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jul 01: Manchester Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jul 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jul 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jul 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jul 11: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct 22: Sydney AllPhones Arena, Australia

Oct 24: Sydney AllPhones Arena, Australia

Oct 25: Sydney AllPhones Arena, Australia

Oct 28: Adelaide Coopers Stadium, Australia

Oct 30: Perth Domain Stadium, Australia

Nov 02: Melbourne Rod Lave Arena, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Rod Lave Arena, Australia

Nov 06: Melbourne Rod Lave Arena, Australia

Nov 07: Geelong Mt Duneed Estate

Nov 10: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 12: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 14: Pokolbin Hope Estate Winery, Australia

Nov 15: Pokolbin Hope Estate Winery, Australia

Nov 18: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand

Nov 21: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand

Nov 22: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand

Jun 10: Chicago Firstmerit Bank Pavilion, IL

Jun 12: Memphis Mud Island Amphitheatre, TN

Jun 14: Bonnaroo, TN

Jun 15: Raleigh Koka Booth Amphitheater, NC

Jun 17: Philadelphia Mann Center, PA