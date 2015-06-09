Nicks won’t think about Mac album

Stevie Nicks refuses to think about making another Fleetwood Mac album – because she needs to focus entirely on the band’s tour commitments.

Drummer Mick Fleetwood tells the Mirror that band have “a shitload of new songs” following the return of Christine McVie last year.

But Nicks says: “Honestly, I just don’t know about it. This tour has been so hard and so breathtakingly overwhelming.

“I have to look great. I have to feel great. I have to sound great. I cannot be thinking about future albums, poetry or songs right now.

“It’s really important that we are spectacular – and that’s all I can worry about right now.”

Nicks last month argued that every band should have a woman in their lineup to make them “cooler” and “more romantic.” Guitarist Lindsay Buckingham said in December that there would be one more Mac album, and it would “wrap up this last act.”

The band’s On With The Show tour continues:

Jun 09: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jun 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 14: Isle Of Wight festival, UK

Jun 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 17: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 20: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 22: London O2, UK

Jun 24: London O2, UK

Jun 26: London O2, UK

Jun 27: London O2, UK

Jun 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jul 01: Manchester Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jul 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jul 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jul 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jul 11: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct 22: Sydney AllPhones Arena, Australia

Oct 24: Sydney AllPhones Arena, Australia

Oct 25: Sydney AllPhones Arena, Australia

Oct 28: Adelaide Coopers Stadium, Australia

Oct 30: Perth Domain Stadium, Australia

Nov 02: Melbourne Rod Lave Arena, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Rod Lave Arena, Australia

Nov 06: Melbourne Rod Lave Arena, Australia

Nov 07: Geelong Mt Duneed Estate

Nov 10: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 12: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 14: Pokolbin Hope Estate Winery, Australia

Nov 15: Pokolbin Hope Estate Winery, Australia

Nov 18: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand

Nov 21: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand

Nov 22: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand