Flaming Lips man Coyne sings tribute to musical heroes

The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne has performed a comedy acoustic track paying tribute to his musical heroes.

He wrote the song specifically for US talk show The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he was invited to reveal the artists who have influenced his career.

Coyne says: “David Bowie was a huge part of my musical education among some other great influences. I asked Stephen about perhaps making several appearances on the show for every band that I like. He gave me a hard, ’No.’

“So I crammed all these influences into one catchy little tune.”

In the short song, Coyne references The Doobie Brothers, King Crimson, Led Zeppelin, Jefferson Airplane, Roxy Music, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, The Allman Brothers, ELP and Jethro Tull. Hear it below.

The Flaming Lips have a handful of live dates planned over the coming months.

May 26: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 29: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Jun 04: Little Rock At Riverfest, AR

Jun 10: Kvaerndrup Egeskov Castle, Denmark

Jun 18: Minneapolis Boom Island Park, MN

Jul 17: Birmingham Sloss Music & Arts Festival, AL

Aug 07: London Wilderness Festival, UK

Aug 20: Monterrey Hellow Festival, Mexico