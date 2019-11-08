Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody: “This album has not been f****** easy to make”

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody has been speaking exclusively with Metal Hammer magazine about the band’s upcoming studio album.

He and his bandmates Zoltan Bathory, Jason Hook, Chris Kael and Charlie Engen are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, with the Las Vegas outfit giving us a look at the creation of the as-yet-untitled record, which will be the follow-up to 2018’s And Justice For None.

Moody says: “This album has not been fucking easy to make. There was always somebody fucking quitting. Somebody wants to fire another guy, somebody’s unhappy with someone’s lifestyle. These things happen on a daily basis."

He adds: “If there weren’t bumps in the road, it would have been a shit record because that’s complacency and that’s settling.”

Back in September, Five Finger Death Punch teased their new single Inside Out, with Moody also telling Metal Hammer that the track “pretty much encompasses everything” since his much-publicised addiction struggles.

He adds: “This is the first piece of music I’ve written since all this happened. So all these emotions, I finally get to put them out in a therapeutic way. It’s about alcoholism. It’s about my family leaving. It’s about my bandmates. It’s about looking at myself in the fucking face and saying, ‘Dude, you’re going to have to do this because nobody else is coming.’”

The full interview can be found in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine which is on sale now.

Five Finger Death Punch fans are in for a treat as the issue also comes with four 5FDP beer mats, a sticker pack and a double-sided poster.

Also in the new issue, we look at the 20 moments that defined the decade, featuring Slipknot, Nightwish, Architects, Iron Maiden, Babymetal and more, while Slayer, Ghost also feature.

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

Jan 14: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine **

Jan 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia **

Jan 18: St. Petersburg A2, Russia **

Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

** 5FDP headline show without Megadeth and Bad Wolves