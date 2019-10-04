Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody launches cannabis-infused wellness range

Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody has unveiled a brand-new range of Cannabidiol (also known as CBD) wellness products.

Moody's Medicinals – a so-called "health and wellness innovator" run by Moody which launched in June this year – is said to "specialise" in "trailblazing, high-quality CBD products".

Moody's new range includes a selection of sugar-free shots – a raspberry lemonade to be taken in the morning, and a "calming" lemon iced tea to be taken in the afternoon – both of which are certified pure CBD.

The new products join the previously announced Moody’s Medicinals line, which includes a lemon-infused CBD water and a Peppermint throat potion spray available both with and without the added CBD.

"It became important for us to continue listening and innovate on all of the ways people have made Moody’s Medicinals a part of their lives," says Moody. "The AM and PM shots will not only complement the additional products I used to tame my anxiety, but they help me start and finish the day calm and focused."

Moody's struggles with alcoholism and mental health have been well-documented, with a number of Five Finger Death Punch sets having been cut short due to his explosive on-stage behaviour in recent years. The singer took a break from the band and joined a rehab programme in 2017.

Having allegedly used CBD to "personally manage his anxiety symptoms, PTSD and OCD", Moody is said to have noticed a "gap in the marketplace concerning the extreme amounts of additives that competing brands used". So, he set about creating a brand of CBD wellness products that swerve sugars, alcohol, additives and a host of other things those concerned with wellness would probably rather avoid.

It's probably worth noting that the products come along with a lengthy disclaimer which states: "The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the statements made regarding these products. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners."

In August, it was revealed that Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and Bad Wolves would head out on tour together across Europe. Check out full dates below.

Jan 14: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine **

Jan 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia **

Jan 18: St. Petersburg A2, Russia **

Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

** 5FDP headline show without Megadeth and Bad Wolves