Paris horror stopped me drinking - 5FDP bassist Kael

Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael says he suffered a breakdown as a result of the Paris terror attacks – and it’s led to him giving up drinking.

He believes he didn’t have a problem with alcohol, and only occasionally used drugs, including Adderall – but he suggests he was on the verge of losing control.

And a month on, he hopes he’s able to remain on the wagon.

5FDP were touring Europe when 130 people were killed during a series of coordinated attacks in the French capital, including 89 at the Eagles Of Death Metal concert in the Bataclan venue.

Ivan Moody’s band cancelled their planned appearance in Paris, and later called off a show in Milan amid rumours it had been chosen as a target for further terrorist activity.

Kael tells Let There Be Talk: “I’m recently sober. When the Paris thing happened I cut everything out.

“I basically had a breakdown that night – it hit me hard. I was drinking, I’d done a couple of Adderalls and spiralled that night.

“I feel like I’m just getting over that hump. There have been times over the last year where I’ve tried to quit. I’m at the point where I feel like I’m turning that corner. I don’t have the cravings too much.”

He adds that his wife had been keen for him to take control of his drinking and adds: “I don’t consider myself an alcoholic – but I do make some fucking stupid decisions once the alcohol hits me.

“I was like, ‘If I’m still making the gym, I’m doing okay.’ I’d be out drinking whisky and go do heavy chest and back the next day. As my trainer spotted my doing bench presses I’d just see his face.

“I’m like, ‘I know I smell like a bar right now.’ That kind of did it too – it wasn’t making any sense for me. It just wasn’t working any more.”

