Five Finger Death Punch to enter studio this summer

By Metal Hammer  

5FDP drummer Jeremy Spencer says they'll begin recording new music over the coming months

Five Finger Death Punch’s Jeremy Spencer says that the band will enter the studio this summer.

The drummer says they’ll juggle touring with recording sessions for the follow-up to 2015’s Got Your Six.

Spencer tells 14 News: “Well, we’re gonna do some festival touring as well as some of these arena shows this summer, and I think we’re gonna hit the studio sometime this summer; we’ll begin that process. I’m not sure when it will come, but definitely we’ll start recording something this summer.”

5FDP are embroiled in a legal battle with their record label after the company sued them over plans for a compilation record and their next original release. The band responded by saying: “Desperate people do desperate things.”

Five Finger Death Punch have confirmed a co-headlining US tour with Shinedown, also featuring Sixx: AM and As Lions. Meanwhile, they’re touring the US and will appear at Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Five Finger Death Punch tour dates 2016

May 06: Virginia Beach WNOR Lunatic Luau Festival, VA
May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion Festival, NC
May 09: Pittsburgh Consol Energy Arena, PA (co-headliner with Shinedown)
May 20-22: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
May 20-22: Schaghticoke Rock’N Derby, NY
May 27-29: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK
Aug 26-28: Reading and Leeds Festivals, UK
Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR
Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS
Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO
Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT
Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ
Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV
Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA
Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR
Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA
Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA
Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID
Nov 09: Billings MetraPark Fairgrounds, MT
Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND
Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH
Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY