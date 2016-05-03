Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook has 3 albums stockpiled

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook has at least three albums’ worth of material ready to use – because he’ll never forget how he felt when he had nothing to offer in the studio.

He was unprepared when the band turned their attention to second record War Is The Answer in 2009, and says he learned from the experience.

Hook tells 93.1 The Fox Rocks: “I have a studio at my house and I’m always working on a record even when we’re not making a record.

“I remember we were on our second record. We only had months and everyone was sort of sitting around going, ‘What you got?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t got. What you got?’

“I remember thinking, ‘I don’t want to have that happen again.’ Good records have to have good songs – the more we have to sift through on day one, the better.”

Asked how many albums he has stockpiled, he replies: “Easily another three or four on a hard drive. The way to approach this is to always have a big variety of stuff to sift through.”

Hook calls himself a “studio rat” but he loves performing in front of large crowds too. “There’s always that moment on stage when I’m looking out there, like, ‘Wow – all these people care about what we’re doing,’ he says. “I try to remind myself to never get complacent with that.”

Five Finger Death Punch are engaged in a legal battle with their record label after the company sued them over plans for a compilation record and their next original release. The band responded by saying: “Desperate people do desperate things.”

They’ll tour the US with Shinedown, Sixx AM and As Lions, in addition to previously-announced summer dates including appearances at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Sixx: AM, As Lions US tour 2016

Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings MetraPark Fairgrounds, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY