Five Finger Death Punch out of Sabbath Australia dates

Five Finger Death Punch have pulled out of their scheduled Australian dates with Black Sabbath after frontman Ivan Moody was hospitalised.

No information on the nature of Moody’s medical complaint has been released, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

As well as pulling out of five shows with Sabbath in Australia, 5FDP have also cancelled headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Promotor LiveNation says: “Last Thursday, Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody was hospitalised in his hometown of Denver. He is expected to make a full recovery but it is with deep regret that 5FDP will be forced to cancel their appearances in Australia, both with Black Sabbath and as headliners in Sydney and in Melbourne.

“It is especially disappointing to 5FDP that they will not be able to play before Black Sabbath, a band they have deep reverence for, on Sabbath’s last-ever shows in Australia.

“Ivan and 5FDP express their sincere apologies to both their fans and to the fans of Black Sabbath.”

Full refunds are available for ticket holders for the headline shows at The Forum in Melbourne on April 20 and Big Top Luna Park in Sydney on April 22.

Cancelled Five finger Death Punch Australian appearances

Apr 15: Perth Arena (with Black Sabbath)

Apr 17: Adelaide Entertainment Centre (with Black Sabbath)

Apr 19: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena (with Black Sabbath)

Apr 20: Melbourne The Forum

Apr 22: Sydney Big Top Luna Park

Apr 23: Sydney Allphones Arena (with Black Sabbath)

Apr 25: Brisbane Entertainment Centre (with Black Sabbath)