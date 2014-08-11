Fish swims back from Exile

Fish has released a remastered version of his second solo album Internal Exile, along with a further three live offerings.

The 1991 original is available now on iTunes and comes bundled with bonus tracks and re-recordings, while Return To Childhood, Communion: Acoustic Live 2006 and Leamington Spa Live 2012 have also been released on the digital platform. Along with the albums, Fish has made the long-lost videos for Credo and Just Good Friends featuring Sam Brown available.

The singer was forced to postpone the May leg of his UK tour when guitarist Robin Boult fell ill, but the dates have been rescheduled and he returns later this month for 60 gigs across Europe and the UK – although his planned appearance at the Ardal festival in Norway was cancelled on Saturday night, when high winds forced organisers to scrap the event.

First stop on The Moveable Feast tour will be on August 23 at the Haddington Corn Exchange – the official opening of the venue since its £40,000 makeover. Fish, who has been heavily involved with the project in his hometown says: “I’ve seen so many old buildings renovated into positive community hubs and one of the venues it reminded me of was the Friars Club in Aylesbury, where I spent my formative years with Marillion.

“It gathered a great reputation as a place to see bands and people would come along for the experience and the vibe of the venue as much as the music. It’s perfectly possible for the Corn Exchange to develop its own reputation as a great venue to see bands in.”

Fish has been nominated for two awards at the Progressive Music Awards 2014, which will be held in London on September 11. He’s up for Artist Of The Year and Album Of The Year for A Feast Of Consequences, while artist Mark Wilkinson has been nominated for The Storm Thorgerson Grand Design Award for his design work on the album’s box set.

The Moveable Feast UK tour dates

Aug 23: Haddington Corn Exchange

Sep 29: Durham Gala Theatre

Sep 30: Preston 53 Degrees

Oct 1: Southampton The Brook

Dec 06: Exeter Phoenix

Dec 07: Bristol The Fleece

Dec 08: Bilston Robin

Dec 09: Cardiff The Globe

Dec 11: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 12: London Islington Hall

Dec 13: Northampton Roadmenders

Dec 15: Reading Sub 89

Dec 16: Brighton Concorde

Dec 18: Holmfirth Picturedome

Dec 19 Liverpool O2 Academy

Dec 20: Sheffield Ballroom

Dec 21: Glasgow O2 ABC