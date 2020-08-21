Fish is on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now

Fish graces the cover of the brand new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale today...

We suspect for many of us Fish has loomed large as a figure in your musical enjoyment for the past 40-odd years or so, whether as the frontman for Marillion, helping to reignite interest in progressive music along the way. Or as a solo artist in his own right. Now, as he decides to call time on his career with his final album Weltschemrz and upcoming tour dates, he graces the cover of Prog Magazine, telling us all about the final album, his decision to call time on his musical career and what the future holds for him, as well as leading us back through a solo career that stretches back to the early 90s.

Also in Prog 112...

Steve Hackett - the former Genesis guitarist reveals the secrets from his recent autobiography

Jon Anderson - Anderson discusses new album 1000 Hands and those inevitable Yes rumours

Gentle Giant - Noah Shulman explains how he pulled off the impossible: a Gentle Giant reunion

Marillion - he’s been the drummer in Marillion since 1984, but there was a time when Ian Mosley was drumming for hippie musical Hair, was Steve Hackett’s touring drummer and even auditioned for AC/DC. This is his amazing story

Lonely Robot - after the astronaut trilogy John Mitchell crashes back down to Earth on his latest album, Feelings Are Good

Be-Bop Deluxe - mainman Bill Nelson revisits his band’s early years with debut album Axe Attack

80s Prog - a look at the musical playing field a young Fish found himself involved in the 80s

Kyros - the young British proggers mix electro with prog on their latest album

Goldray - the heavy psych proggers tell us all about new album Feel The Change

Peter Hammill - an archive chat with Peter Hammill about what drives his musical creativity

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - a dip back into the archives as the late Keith Emerson tells the story of Tarkus

Tim Smith - looking at the impact the late Cardiacs singer had on the music world

Judy Dyble - remembering the late former Fairport Convention and Trader Horne vocalist

Laraaji - the ambient musician discusses his latest album, his love of piano, old American folk songs and how he was discovered by Brian Eno

Exploring Birdsong - singer Lynsey Ward reveals how her parents’ love of prog inspired her, and why she has a soft spot for Jethro Tull, Coheed And Cambria and, er, Babymetal

Toyah - These days she’s better know as Mrs Robert Fripp, but in the 80s Toyah Willcox blazed a unique musical trail. Her recent work with The Humans is squarely

in the art rock field, so it begs the question: how prog is Toyah?

Plus album reviews from Barclay James Harvest, Tim Bowness, The Pineapple Thief, Pain Of Salvation, Ulver, Flaming Lips, Galahad, Miles Davis, Voyager, Unicorn, Randy California and Spirit, Yello, Weather Report, IQ, Haze, Glass Ocean, Eivor, Abel Ganz, Flying Colors, Dukes Of The Orient and more.

And music from Three Colours Dark, Magenta, The Opium Cartel, Professor Tip Top, Fatal Fusion and more on the free CD.

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog while we're still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

* Prog is on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents. Shops are now open in the UK (with social distancing), so you should have far more options on the high street.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £1.78 an issue. And also from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from My Favourite Magazines and also Burning Shed. MFM is still holding more stock than usual.

* Subscriptions. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.