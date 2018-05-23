First two Blodwyn Pig albums set for CD reissue

The first two Blodwyn Pig albums are to be reissued on a deluxe edition CD this summer.
Ahead Rings Out and Getting To This will be packaged together along with bonus material on July 27 via Chrysalis Records.
The CD will feature new sleeve notes within an eight-panel poster along with two previously unreleased songs, McGregor Muckabout and One Thing Leads To Another together with bonus material to the original studio albums.
In addition, Ahead Rings Out will also be released on heavyweight 180g vinyl, with the tracks mastered from the original master tapes.
Blodwyn Pig were formed in 1968 by Jethro Tull’s Mick Abrahams, with Ahead Rings Out being released that same year, while Getting To This arrived in 1970.
Ahead Rings Out
1. It’s Only Love
2. Dear Jill
3. Sing Me Song That I Know
4. The Modern Alchemist
5. Up and Coming
6. Leave It With Me
7. Change Song
8. Backwash
9. Ain’t Ya Coming Home, Babe ?
10. Sweet Caroline
11. Walk On The Water
12. Summer Day
13. McGregor Muckabout (previously unreleased)
Getting To This
1. Drive Me
2. Variations On Nainos
3. See My Way
4. Long Bomb Blues
5. The Squirreling Must Go On
6. San Francisco Sketches
i. Beach Scape
ii. Fisherman’s Wharf
iii. Telegraph Hill
iv. Close The Door I’m Falling Out The Room
7. Worry
8. Toys
9. To Rassman
10. Send Your Son To Die
11. Same Old Story
12. Slow Down
13. Meanie Mornay (outtake)
14. One Thing Leads To Another (previously unreleased)