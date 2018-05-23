First two Blodwyn Pig albums set for CD reissue

The first two Blodwyn Pig albums are to be reissued on a deluxe edition CD this summer.

Ahead Rings Out and Getting To This will be packaged together along with bonus material on July 27 via Chrysalis Records.

The CD will feature new sleeve notes within an eight-panel poster along with two previously unreleased songs, McGregor Muckabout and One Thing Leads To Another together with bonus material to the original studio albums.

In addition, Ahead Rings Out will also be released on heavyweight 180g vinyl, with the tracks mastered from the original master tapes.

Blodwyn Pig were formed in 1968 by Jethro Tull’s Mick Abrahams, with Ahead Rings Out being released that same year, while Getting To This arrived in 1970.

Ahead Rings Out

1. It’s Only Love

2. Dear Jill

3. Sing Me Song That I Know

4. The Modern Alchemist

5. Up and Coming

6. Leave It With Me

7. Change Song

8. Backwash

9. Ain’t Ya Coming Home, Babe ?

10. Sweet Caroline

11. Walk On The Water

12. Summer Day

13. McGregor Muckabout (previously unreleased)

Getting To This

1. Drive Me

2. Variations On Nainos

3. See My Way

4. Long Bomb Blues

5. The Squirreling Must Go On

6. San Francisco Sketches

i. Beach Scape

ii. Fisherman’s Wharf

iii. Telegraph Hill

iv. Close The Door I’m Falling Out The Room

7. Worry

8. Toys

9. To Rassman

10. Send Your Son To Die

11. Same Old Story

12. Slow Down

13. Meanie Mornay (outtake)

14. One Thing Leads To Another (previously unreleased)