Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Green Day, Joni Mitchell and more confirmed for FireAid benefit concerts

FireAid will raise money for those affected by Californian wildfires and efforts to prevent future disasters

The list of names playing the upcoming FireAid shows at the Intuit Dome Kia Forum – both in Inglewood, CA – has been announced. The shows will raise money to support those affected by the wildfires currently raging in Southern California and raise funds to support efforts to prevent future disasters.

The initial announcement confirms that Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae will all play, while Dave Matthews and John Mayer will perform together for the first time. More names will be announced.

Both shows will take place on January 30, with tickets going on sale via Ticketmaster at noon local time on January 22.

The shows will be broadcast across multiple platforms including Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, iHeartRadio and at select cinemas locations in the US.

The fires, which have been raging across Los Angeles since January 7, have already claimed 27 lives and led to the evacuation of more than 180,000 people. More than 12,300 structures have been destroyed and the cost of damage is currently estimated at $250-275 billion.

The winds stoking the fires have died down, helping firefighters to bring almost 40,000 acres of ongoing wildfires under control, but dangerous conditions are expected to return next week.

Make a donation to FireAid.

