FIlm explores world of women in metal

Members of Nightwish and Warlock are set to appear in a film exploring the world of women in metal.

Soaring Highs And Brutal Lows: The Voices Of Women In Metal features interviews with Floor Jansen of Nightwish and ReVamp, Doro Pesch of Doro and Warlock, Simone Simons from Epica, Charlotte Wessels of Delain and The Gathering’s Anneke van Giersbergen.

The Rising Moon Productions documentary is expected to be released later this year.

Produced and directed by Mark Harwood, the film explores the experiences of female metal vocalists and combines interview, concert and archive footage.

See the first trailer for the film below.