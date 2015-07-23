Fightstar back with album, tour

Fightstar will release their first studio album in six years on October 2.

Behind The Devil’s Back is the follow-up to 2009’s Be Human – and they’ll back the launch with nine UK dates the same month.

Frontman Charlie Simpson tells Kerrang: “This album is fresh and modern but still uniquely identifiable as Fightstar.

“Since we had been away so long, once we were in the studio the ideas flew thick and fast, and the album took shape very organically.“

He continues: “It’s a true collaborative effort between all four of us – it shows our chemistry is still as sharp as ever.”

The band went on hiatus in 2010 and returned last year with two 10th-anniversary shows in London. They issued an acoustic take of debut album track Open Your Eyes in November and played at last month’s Download.

Behind The Devil’s Back is available to pre-order direct from Fightstar’s website. Tour tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow (July 24).

Oct 17: London Troxy

Oct 18: Southampton University

Oct 19: Exeter Steelyard

Oct 21: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Oct 22: Norwich Waterfront

Oct 24: Manchester Ritz

Oct 25: Newcastle University

Oct 27: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

Oct 28: Aberdeen Garage

Fightstar: Grand Reunification