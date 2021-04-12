Fender’s new Mustang Micro guitar amp puts the power in your pocket

Fender have unveiled the latest entry in their popular Mustang guitar amp range – and it’s quite a departure from all the others.

The Mustang Micro is so small that it fits into your pocket and has been designed to give you maximum flexibility for delivering great sound on the go. The chocolate bar-sized bit of tech features 12 amp models and 12 effect combinations, allowing the player to jam in peace no matter where in the world you are.

Fender’s Mustang Micro plugs directly into your guitar and then connects to your wired headphones and offers more than four hours of continuous playtime. And with Bluetooth streaming and Audio Video Sync built in, you can play along to your favourite sounds on the go without the worry of annoying everyone around you.

Speaking about the Mustang Micro, Fender’s vice president of electric guitars, basses and amplifiers Max Gutnik said: “We’re thrilled to bring the iconic Mustang amp tones into a pocket-sized amp. The Mustang Micro will allow everyone from touring artists to new players at home to plug in without disturbing anyone around them.

“Players will be able to express themselves through authentic effects and tones without being tied to an external amp, allowing for Micro’s portability to take them wherever the music goes.”

The Fender Mustang Micro is available to purchase now. Check out a video of it in action below.