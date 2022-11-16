Feed Me To The Waves stream whole of brand new album Apart

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Listen to Swedish cinematic post-rockers Feed Me To The Waves' latest album Apart for free, right here, right now...

Swedish cinematic post-rockers Feed Me To The Waves have streamed their brand new album, Apart with Prog and you can listen to the whole album for free below.

Apart, the follow-up to the band's second album Intill (2019), is released this Friday, November 18, through Dunk!records.

"Apart has been in the making in the last three years," the band say. "It was supposed to be a depiction of the present world, but during these years a lot has changed. We talked about how we wanted to portray the polarity of our personal life, our surroundings and how the world seemed to fall apart around us.

"There's a lot to disapprove and worry about, but we wanted to also address that there's also a lot to stand up for and rally behind as well. This is our way to empower the causes we support and denounce the injustices and movements we oppose. Conceptually, these ideas made it into the music through a more dynamic, fleet footed and dramatic sound than our previous releases."

Interestingly, 'Intill' is the Swedish word for “close,” and as such Apart represents the chasms that have emerged in the time since fans last heard from the band.

Pre-order Apart.

