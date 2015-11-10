Fearless Vampire Killers in Feel Alive video

Fearless Vampire Killers have released a video for their track Feel Alive.

It features on the English outfit’s recently released Bruises mini-album – their first studio work since 2014’s Unbreakable Hearts.

Singer and guitarist Kier Kemp said of their latest material: “Bruises comes from the heart. It’s allowed us to explore a whole new side of the band commenting on the darker side of human nature.

“It’s still dark, but much more frank. Our ability as musicians and songwriters has also developed, so I think it’s pretty unanimous within the band that this is our best material yet.”

Kemp, Laurence Beveridge, Drew Woolnough, Cyrus Barrone, and Luke Illingworth completed a European tour last month which included an appearance at the Whitby Goth Weekend.

They’ll play Swansea’s The Scene Club on December 16.