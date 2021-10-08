Faust release video for Morning Land, from their unreleased Punkt album

German Krautrock legends Faust have released a video for Morning Land, which you can watch in full below.

The track is taken from the band's previously unreleased fifth album Punkt, the mythical, so-called “Munich album” which the band recorded at Giorgio Moroder’s Musicland Studios in 1974.

Punkt now forms part of the new Faust 1971-1974, box set which has just been released through Bureau. The new box is the first virtually complete collection of Faust works from the years 1971-1974. In addition to the classic debut album it includes the 1972 album So Far, the legendary 1973 Virgin UK release The Faust Tapes and Faust IV.

It also features the bonus albums Momentaufnahme I and Momentaufnahme II also feature unreleased material, simultaneously affording us a fascinating glimpse of Faust’s creativity in their Wümme studio phase.

Two 7-inch singles round off the Faust 1971-1974 compendium: Lieber Herr Deutschland is the demo recording they sent to Polydor in 1971, remarkably triggering a contract offer from the label who had something of a conservative reputation at the time. The B-side of the vinyl single is a song called Baby, which the aforementioned label rejected to release after they signed the band. The second 7-inch single in the box is a rerelease of So Far, the only officially released Faust single, originally issued in 1972.