Faust announce eight disc classic era box set

German Krautrock legends Faust have announced they will release a new eight-disc box set, Faust 1971-1974, through Bureau on October 8.

The new box is the first virtually complete collection of Faust works from the years 1971-1974. In addition to the classic debut album it includes the 1972 album So Far, the legendary 1973 Virgin UK release The Faust Tapes, Faust IV and, for the first time ever, the mythical, so-called “Munich album” Punkt, which Faust recorded at Giorgio Moroder’s Musicland Studios in 1974.

The bonus albums Momentaufnahme I and Momentaufnahme II also feature unreleased material, simultaneously affording us a fascinating glimpse of Faust’s creativity in their Wümme studio phase.

Two 7-inch singles round off the Faust 1971-1974 compendium: Lieber Herr Deutschland is the demo recording they sent to Polydor in 1971, remarkably triggering a contract offer from the label who had something of a conservative reputation at the time. The B-side of the vinyl single is a song called Baby, which the aforementioned label rejected to release after they signed the band. The second 7-inch single in the box is a rerelease of So Far, the only officially released Faust single, originally issued in 1972.

Mastered from the original tapes, Faust 1971-1974 is available as a limited edition vinyl set (2,000 copies) and CD (1,000 copies).

TRACKLISTING

LP1 Faust A1) Why Don't You Eat Carrots? A2) Meadow Meal B1) Miss Fortune

LP2 So Far A1) It's A Rainy Day Sunshine Girl A2) On The Way To Abamäe A3) No Harm B1) So Far B2) Mamie Is Blue B3) I've Got My Car And MyTV B4) Picnic On A Frozen River B5) Me Lack Space… B6) …In The Spirit

LP3 The Faust Tapes A1) Several Hands On Our Piano A2) Don’t! A3) Flashback Caruso A4) Voices And Trumpet And All A5) J’ai Mal Aux Dents A6)Beim nächsten Ton ist es… A7) Two Drums, Bass, Organ A8) Dr. Schwitters Intro A9) Several Hands On Our Piano (Continued) A10) Beam Me Up, Scotty A11) Elerimomuvid A12) Dr. Schwitters (Continued) A13) Have A Good Time, Everybody A14) Above And Under Our Piano B1) Hermanns Lament B2) Donnerwetter B3) Was ist hier los? B4) Rudolf der Pianist B5) Ricochets B6) I’ve Heard That One Before B7) Watch Your Step B8) Under Our Piano Again B9) Fluid Chorus B10) Stretch Out TimeB B11) Der Baum B12) Chère Chambre

LP4 Faust IV A1) Krautrock A2) The Sad Skinhead A3) Jennifer B1) Just A Second / Picnic On A Frozen River, Deuxième Tableau B2) Giggy Smile B3) Läuft… Heisst das, es läuft oder es kommt bald?… Läuft! B4) It's A Bit Of A Pain

LP5 Punkt A1) Morning Land A2) Crapolino A3) Knochentanz B1) Fernlicht B2) Juggernaut B3) Schön Rund B4) Prends Ton Temps LP6 Momentaufnahme I

A1) Naja A2) Flaflas A3) Es Ist Wieder Da A4) Mechanika A5) Weird Sounds Sound Bizarre A6) Karotten A7) RéMaj7 A8) Fin De Face B1) Vorsatz B2) Acouphènes B3) Interlude 18. Juni B4) Dadalibal B5) Bonne Soupe Au Fromage B6) Rückwärts durch die Drehtür

LP7 Momentaufnahme II

A1) Danach A2) Gegensprechanlage A3) Lampe an, Tür zu, Leute rein! A4) Purzelbaum mit Anschubsen A5) Tête-à-Tête im Schredder A6) Dampf A7) Testbildhauer A8) I am... an Artist B1) Wir wollen mehr Volumen kriegen B2) Arrampicarsi Sul Vesuvio B3) …und alles durcheinander B4) The Fear Of Missing Out B5) Ma Trompette B6) As-tu Vu Mon Ombre?

Single 1

A1) Lieber Herr Deutschland B1) Baby

Single 2

A1) So Far (Single Version) B1) It's A Bit Of A Pain