Bloodstock 2016: Patchwatch photo gallery

There are two things every discerning metal fan needs: the ability to withstand loud noises for hours at a time and a patch jacket. Okay you might not need the second one, but it’s the custom uniform for every defender of the faith, and Bloodstock had its fair share. Despite the warm weather across the weekend at Catton Hall, dedicated headbangers were wearing their patchwork denim with pride while guzzling a range of ales and worshipping at the altar of metal.

Here are a selection of the best patches we saw at Bloodstock 2016.

Image 1 of 21 Image 2 of 21 Image 3 of 21 Image 4 of 21 Image 5 of 21 Image 6 of 21 Image 7 of 21 Image 8 of 21 Image 9 of 21 Image 10 of 21 Image 11 of 21 Image 12 of 21 Image 13 of 21 Image 14 of 21 Image 15 of 21 Image 16 of 21 Image 17 of 21 Image 18 of 21 Image 19 of 21 Image 20 of 21 Image 21 of 21

Bloodstock 2016: Day One Review

Bloodstock 2016: Day Two Review