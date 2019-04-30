Family of Molly Hatchet’s Phil McCormack pay tribute to late singer

The family of Phil McCormack have issued a statement paying tribute to the vocalist.

The Molly Hatchet singer died last week at the age of 58, with the news confirmed on the Southern rock band’s Facebook page over the weekend.

McCormack’s family say: “Phil has been a member of Molly Hatchet for more than 20 years, having performed in exotic locations such as Dubai, Munich, Sturgis, Okinawa, as well as smaller stages. Wherever he performed he gave his all.

“Phil loved his audiences and they loved him. Molly Hatchet fans know how much time Phil spent with them before and after each show. He loved meeting people and sharing time with them.

“Being on stage was where Phil felt at home. He connected with his audiences, fully tuned into the moment he was sharing with them. He was living his dream – a dream he never took for granted.

“Phil was amazed at how many loyal fans he saw year after year. That meant a lot to him. You meant a lot to him.”

We already feel the loss and will miss him every day Phil McCormack's family

The statement continues: “Beyond the stage he was a multi-layered person – free spirit, high-octane social presence, non-stop jokester, kind person who made time for others, self-destructive tendencies but a generous spirit… he was an open book. What you see is what you get.

“He left us too soon, but his legacy lives on in his music, his friends, his fans and the friends he didn’t get the chance to meet.

“As Phil’s siblings, we have loved the journey we’ve shared as a family. Seeing Phil live his dream has been a blessing for us. We already feel the loss and will miss him every day.

“We also thank the Molly Hatchet family – the band members, the crew and especially the fans – for being such a big part of his life. You brought so much joy to Phil. Words cannot express our appreciation."

The statement concludes: “Life goes on. Phil’s legacy goes on as well through his music, his loved ones, the moments he shared and the friends that he made.”

A cause of death has not yet been made public.

Last November Jimmy Farrar, who sang with Molly Hatchet between 1980 and 1982, died at the age of 68.

This followed the deaths of founding members Dave Hlubek and bassist Banner Thomas in 2017, and drummer Bruce Crump in 2015. Danny Joe Brown died in 2005, while guitarist Duane Roland passed away in 2006.