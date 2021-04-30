Family celebrate dead drummer’s life by putting him behind kit at his own funeral

*Warning: this story contains video footage from an unorthodox funeral service, arranged by family and friends to salute a drummer’s love of his art, and music in general.

The family and friends of recently deceased Guyanese drummer Brentnol McPherson (aka Bonny Brent) have paid tribute to his life-long love of music by placing him behind a drum kit at his own funeral service.

In consultation with Covenant Funeral Homes in Toronto, Canada, McPherson’s body, dressed in a yellow track suit, was placed behind a special memorial drum kit, bearing the words “Bonny Brent 1952-2021’ on the bass drum. Footage of the unusual funeral service has been posted on YouTube under the heading ‘Bonny Brent’s last performance’.

Mr McPherson had been receiving treatment for cancer, though no official cause of death has been revealed. Louder extends our condolences to his family and friends.



