Fall Out Boy want film soundtrack

Fall Out Boy say they’d love to record a film soundtrack at some point in the future.

They wrote and recorded the track Immortals for the Disney movie Big Hero 6 in 2014 – and it’s that collaboration that’s whetted their appetite for similar work in the future.

Bassist Pete Wentz tells Billboard: “Big Hero 6 worked because this one specific thing worked in our world, so we’ll see if any of that works.”

And when asked if it’s a direction they’d like to pursue, frontman Patrick Stump adds: “Oh yeah. We’d love that. Please, Disney, let us score a movie.”

Fall Out Boy picked up an American Music Award in the favourite artist in the Alternative/Rock category earlier this week.

They released a remix version of their latest album American Beauty/American Psycho last month. Titled Make America Psycho Again, it features artists including Wiz Khalifa, Azealia Banks and Joey Badass.