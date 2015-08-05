Fall Out Boy in spoof tour ad

Fall Out Boy have launched a spoof advert for their Boyz Of Zummer US tour.

The clip parodies cheap corporate information films from the 1990s and features Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley as unlikely company reps.

They drone: “With summer time comes summer fun and with summer fun comes summer activities. Wouldn’t you like to have summer fun?

“Immerse yourself in incredulously mesmerising recreational exercises such as blowing off steam, marshall arts, athletics and aerobic exercises.”

The tour – which follows the release of sixth album American Beauty/American Psycho in January – kicks off tonight (August 5) in California. Fall Out Boy return to the UK and Europe in October.

