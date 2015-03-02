Faith No More stream Superhero

Faith No More have released a stream of their track Superhero, from comeback album Sol Invictus.

Mike Patton and co’s seventh record follows 1997’s Album Of The Year and comes after they reunited in 2009.

Keyboardist Roddy Bottum recently said of their latest work: “I can only say it sounds like us and it doesn’t – in the best possible way. You know what to expect, and we are going to honour that expectation the only way we know how.”

Last month drummer Mike ‘Puffy’ Bordin admitted he hadn’t expected the band to record again, but added: “With more age and experience, I savoured and appreciated the incredible talent around me. Second chances are not to be taken for granted.”

Sol Invictus is released on May 19. FNM play this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 12-14.