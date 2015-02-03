FNM’s Bordin didn’t expect another album

Faith No More drummer Mike ‘Puffy’ Bordin admits he didn’t expect the band to record another album – but he’s grateful they haven’t squandered their reunion.

They got back together in 2009, but the follow-up to 1997’s Album Of The Year has taken six years to come together. It’s due later this year, after bassist Billy Gould told how it took some time to persuade his colleagues to commit.

Bordin tells Faith No More Followers: “I really never thought it would happen, so I had no expectations driving me. Like it has all been on 2.0, it was a series of many small steps that took us to this point. Any one of those steps, had they gone unacceptably, would have likely ended the journey.”

But the delay brought certain benefits, says the drummer. “The songwriting and recording process felt totally comfortable – I believe that’s because we didn’t rush into it, but spent enough time on and off stage finding out who we were, how it felt, and if there was something further for us to say.

“With more age and experience, I savoured and appreciated the incredible talent around me. Hopefully I was a positive force in moving the process forward. Second chances are not to be taken for granted.”

Asked what fans can expect from the band’s seventh album, Bordin replies: “Our best effort, Faith No More music, and the unexpected.”

Keyboardist Roddy Bottum recently vowed his outfit wouldn’t let fans down, saying: “You know what to expect, and we are going to honour that expectation.”

FNM play this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 12-14.