Faith No More have “no plans” to record new music

Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum says the band currently have “no plans” to record new material.

In November, Faith No More’s social media channels were reactivated, with news following that they would play dates in the UK and Europe in 2020.

And with live performances on the horizon, many hoped the announcement could also signal a return to the studio – however, Bottum has quashed those hopes in an interview with Kerrang.

He says: “There’s no plans right now to record any new music – there’s no plans at all. I think we’re all at an age, or at a time in our lives, where looking back at what we’ve done is a profound place to be.

“I’m super-proud of what we’ve done in a way that I haven’t been before. I think maybe some years ago it did feel a little bit dirty, like we were taking advantage of the world by just going out there and playing old songs, but for whatever reason, I’m in a different place with that right now."

He adds: “I think our legacy speaks for itself in the way the world is right now. It’s refreshing and it’s appropriately provocative to throw ourselves into the world again. It’s a good example of eccentric leftism, if you will.”

Faith No More haven’t released an album since 2015’s Sol Invictus, but Bottum told Chandler Sorrells in late 2018 that he had been travelling to San Francisco to “make music” with drummer Mike Bordin and bassist Billy Gould.

Frontman Mike Patton reported in 2017 that Faith No More were taking an “extended break” and has since worked with other projects including Dead Cross and a collaboration with French composer Jean-Claude Vannier.

Faith No More 2020 tour dates

Jun 10: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 11: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jun 13: Punchestown Sunstroke Festival, Ireland

Jun 15: Birmingham Academy, UK

Jun 16: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 28: Helsinki Tuska Metal Festival, Finland

Jul 11: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain