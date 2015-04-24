Faith No More classics get deluxe reissues

Faith No More’s classic albums The Real Thing and Angel Dust are to be reissued in deluxe editions.
The Real Thing, originally released in 1989, and 1992’s follow-up Angel Dust are being reissued by Rhino Records in 2CD packages on June 8. Deluxe vinyl versions of both records will be out in August, the label says.
Both CD sets include the original release accompanied by a second disc filled with rarities related to the album. The double LP, 180gm heavyweight black vinyl versions will feature the original album and a selection of the rarities related to each.
FNM’s third album The Real Thing was the first to feature singer Mike Patton, who replaced Chuck Mosley. The bonus disc features remixed versions of Epic and Falling To Pieces, as well as live performances of Surprise You’re Dead, Underwater Love and the Black Sabbath classic War Pigs.
The Angel Dust bonus disc includes a trio of live recordings from a concert in Munich, Germany, as well as covers of the Dead Kennedys’ Let’s Lynch The Landlord and the band’s take on the Commodores’ Easy.
FNM release their new album Sol Invictus on May 19 – their first new music since 1997. They play this year’s Download festival and also have headline shows in Glasgow on June 14 and London on June 17.
THE REAL THING REISSUE CD TRACKLIST
Original Album
- From Out Of Nowhere 2. Epic 3. Falling To Pieces 4. Surprise You’re Dead 5. Zombie Eaters 6. The Real Thing 7. Underwater Love 8. The Morning After 9. Woodpecker From Mars 10. War Pigs 11. Edge Of The World
Bonus Disc
- Sweet Emotion (Taken from Kerrang Flexible Fiend) 2. Epic (Radio Remix Edit) (Taken from the Epic Promotional CD single) 3. Falling To Pieces (Matt Wallace Remix) (Taken from the Falling To Pieces 12” single) 4. Cowboy Song (B-side) (Taken from the b-side of From Out Of Nowhere single) 5. The Grade (B-side) (Taken from the b-side of From Out Of Nowhere 12” single) 6. From Out Of Nowhere (Extended Remix) (Taken from the From Out Of Nowhere 12” single) 7. War Pigs (Live Berlin 11 September 1989) (Taken from the b-side of Epic 12” single) 8. Surprise You’re Dead (Live Sheffield) (Taken from the b-side of Epic 12” single) 9. Chinese Arithmetic (Live Sheffield) (Taken from the b-side of Epic 12” single) 10. Underwater Love (Live at Brixton Academy, London 28 April 1990) (Taken from the b-side of Falling To Pieces 12” single) 11. As The Worms Turns (Live at Brixton Academy, London 28 April 1990) (Taken from the video for You Fat Bastards)
ANGEL DUST REISSUE CD TRACKLIST
Original Album
- Land Of Sunshine 2. Caffeine 3. Midlife Crisis 4. R.V. 5. Smaller And Smaller 6. Everything’s Ruined 7. Malpractice 8. Kindergarten 9. Be Aggressive 10. A Small Victory 11. Crack Hitler 12. Jizzlobber 13. Midnight Cowboy 14. Easy
Bonus Disc
- Easy (Cooler Version) (Lionel Ritchie) (Taken from the I’m Easy CD single) 2. Das Schutzenfest (German version) (Taken from the I’m Easy CD single) 3. As The Worm Turns (Mike Patton vocal/Japan bonus track) (Taken from the Japanese edition of Angel Dust) 4. Let’s Lynch The Landlord (B-Side) (Jello Biafra) (Taken from the A Small Victory single) 5. Midlife Crisis (The Scream Mix) Remixed by Matt Wallace (Taken from the bonus 12” included with Angel Dust LP) 6. A Small Victory (R-Evolution 23 (Full Moon) Mix) (Taken from the A Small Victory 12” single) 7. Easy (Live Munich 9th November 1992) ((Lionel Ritchie) (Taken from the I’m Easy CD single) 8. Be Aggressive (Live Munich 9 November 1992) (Taken from the b-side of I’m Easy CD single) 9. Kindergarten (Live Munich 9 November 1992) (Taken from the b-side of I’m Easy CD single) 10. A Small Victory (Live Munich 9 November 1992) (Taken from the b-side of I’m Easy CD single)] 11. Mark Bowen (Live Munich 9 November 1992) (Taken from the b-side of I’m Easy CD single) 12. We Care A Lot (Live Munich 9 November 1992) (Taken from the b-side of I’m Easy CD single) 13. Midlife Crisis (Live Dekalb, Ill. 20 September 1992) (Taken from the b-side of Everything’s Ruined CD single) 14. Land Of Sunshine (Live Dekalb, Ill. 20 September 1992) (Taken from the b-side of Everything’s Ruined CD single) 15. Edge of The World (Live St. Louis 18 September 1992) (Taken from the b-side of Everything’s Ruined CD single) 16. R.V. (Live Dekalb, Ill. 20 September 1992) (Taken from the b-side of Everything’s Ruined CD single) 17. The World Is Yours (Outtake from Angel Dust sessions) (Taken from the album Who Cares A Lot? The Greatest Hits)