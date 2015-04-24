Faith No More classics get deluxe reissues

Faith No More’s classic albums The Real Thing and Angel Dust are to be reissued in deluxe editions.

The Real Thing, originally released in 1989, and 1992’s follow-up Angel Dust are being reissued by Rhino Records in 2CD packages on June 8. Deluxe vinyl versions of both records will be out in August, the label says.

Both CD sets include the original release accompanied by a second disc filled with rarities related to the album. The double LP, 180gm heavyweight black vinyl versions will feature the original album and a selection of the rarities related to each.

FNM’s third album The Real Thing was the first to feature singer Mike Patton, who replaced Chuck Mosley. The bonus disc features remixed versions of Epic and Falling To Pieces, as well as live performances of Surprise You’re Dead, Underwater Love and the Black Sabbath classic War Pigs.

The Angel Dust bonus disc includes a trio of live recordings from a concert in Munich, Germany, as well as covers of the Dead Kennedys’ Let’s Lynch The Landlord and the band’s take on the Commodores’ Easy.

FNM release their new album Sol Invictus on May 19 – their first new music since 1997. They play this year’s Download festival and also have headline shows in Glasgow on June 14 and London on June 17.

THE REAL THING REISSUE CD TRACKLIST

Original Album

From Out Of Nowhere 2. Epic 3. Falling To Pieces 4. Surprise You’re Dead 5. Zombie Eaters 6. The Real Thing 7. Underwater Love 8. The Morning After 9. Woodpecker From Mars 10. War Pigs 11. Edge Of The World

Bonus Disc

Sweet Emotion (Taken from Kerrang Flexible Fiend) 2. Epic (Radio Remix Edit) (Taken from the Epic Promotional CD single) 3. Falling To Pieces (Matt Wallace Remix) (Taken from the Falling To Pieces 12” single) 4. Cowboy Song (B-side) (Taken from the b-side of From Out Of Nowhere single) 5. The Grade (B-side) (Taken from the b-side of From Out Of Nowhere 12” single) 6. From Out Of Nowhere (Extended Remix) (Taken from the From Out Of Nowhere 12” single) 7. War Pigs (Live Berlin 11 September 1989) (Taken from the b-side of Epic 12” single) 8. Surprise You’re Dead (Live Sheffield) (Taken from the b-side of Epic 12” single) 9. Chinese Arithmetic (Live Sheffield) (Taken from the b-side of Epic 12” single) 10. Underwater Love (Live at Brixton Academy, London 28 April 1990) (Taken from the b-side of Falling To Pieces 12” single) 11. As The Worms Turns (Live at Brixton Academy, London 28 April 1990) (Taken from the video for You Fat Bastards)

ANGEL DUST REISSUE CD TRACKLIST

Original Album

Land Of Sunshine 2. Caffeine 3. Midlife Crisis 4. R.V. 5. Smaller And Smaller 6. Everything’s Ruined 7. Malpractice 8. Kindergarten 9. Be Aggressive 10. A Small Victory 11. Crack Hitler 12. Jizzlobber 13. Midnight Cowboy 14. Easy

Bonus Disc